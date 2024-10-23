Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

