The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.41%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.