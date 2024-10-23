Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $43,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,912 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

