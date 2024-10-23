Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of COR opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.85. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

