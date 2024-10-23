OLD National Bancorp IN Has $447,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after purchasing an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $244.93 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.55 and a 12 month high of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.84 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

