Ledyard National Bank Has $257,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $89,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

