Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000.

FTSM opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

