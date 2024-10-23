Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.