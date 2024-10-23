Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average of $205.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

