Leo Wealth LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 197.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

ET opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

