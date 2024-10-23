Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

