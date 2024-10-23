Leo Wealth LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

