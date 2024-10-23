Leo Wealth LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

