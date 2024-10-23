Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

