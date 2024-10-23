Leo Wealth LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $343.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $193.26 and a 52-week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

