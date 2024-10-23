Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 313.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

