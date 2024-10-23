Eastern Bank Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,434,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.13). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

