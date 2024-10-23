My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.