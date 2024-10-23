Eastern Bank Buys New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.