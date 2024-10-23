Eastern Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 244.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $294.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho set a $260.00 price target on Autodesk in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.