My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 18,881 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 96,209 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 278,198 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

