21,121 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
