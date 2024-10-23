My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

