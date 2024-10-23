My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

