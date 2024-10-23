Eastern Bank Acquires New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rollins by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

