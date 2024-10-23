My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

