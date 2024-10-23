Eastern Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 649,413 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.