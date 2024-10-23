Eastern Bank Purchases 22,687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eastern Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 293.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

