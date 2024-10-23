Eastern Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,176,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

