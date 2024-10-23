iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

