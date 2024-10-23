Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

