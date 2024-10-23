Ledyard National Bank Sells 172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.