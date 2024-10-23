Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

