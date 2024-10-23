Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Veralto by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.