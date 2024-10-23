Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

