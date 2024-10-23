iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

