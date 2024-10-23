Ledyard National Bank Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 283.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 853,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 670,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

