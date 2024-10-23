Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.65.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

