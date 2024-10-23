F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.77. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

