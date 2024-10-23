Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

