Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $1,018.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $970.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $720.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $912.16.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.