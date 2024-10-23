9,777 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

