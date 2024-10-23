Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,586.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,567.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.42. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

