Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 600 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.