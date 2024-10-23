Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

JCI opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.