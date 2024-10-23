Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.68.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

