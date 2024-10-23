Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 414,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

