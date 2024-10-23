Blue Trust Inc. Invests $538,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SOLV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.