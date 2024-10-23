6,123 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

