Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,300 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

